Police ask for help in Saturday night’s shooting

Wichita police are asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting in northeast Wichita.
The shooting happened 11 pm Saturday in the 2600 block of N. Chautauqua, according to Officer Charley Davidson, spokesman for the Wichita Police Department.
A 30-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman told police a vehicle was following them. The couple stopped their vehicle at 25th and Erie. The man left the vehicle as two men in the suspect vehicle also exited their vehicle. An argument followed and multiple gunshots were fired. Both the man and woman were injured.
The man was rushed to a local hospital; the woman was also taken to an area hospital but has since been released.
The couple had a three year old girl in their vehicle who was not injured in the shooting.
The suspect vehicle was a silver Chevy Impala with dark tinted windows and a black bra on front.
Police are asking if anyone has any knowledge of the shooting, they are asked to call Wichita Police Detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
