Colwich guide sentenced for violating hunting laws

A Kansas hunting guide was fined and sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation after pleading guilty to “routinely violating state and federal hunting laws,” authorities said.
Jerad Stroot, 26, of Colwich pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Lacy Act, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement. Stroot was an employee of Eagle Head Outfitters, LLC.
Stroot said his work included transporting hunters and their equipment to the field, directing hunters when to shoot, retrieving birds killed by hunters and keeping track of the number of birds killed by hunters and daily bag limits.
In his plea, Stroot said he took clients on $300-a-day hunting trips. He admitted:
▪ Placing corn, wheat and soybeans around ponds as bait for waterfowl.
▪ Helping hunters exceed daily bag limits by offering to say he shot some of the birds they shot.
▪ Failing to tag, process and transport birds as required by state and federal law.
While he is on probation, Stroot may not hunt, trap or serve as a guide, Beall said.
Josh Hedges, 35, of Grenola, who is a co-defendant in the case and the owner of Eagle Head Outfitters, is scheduled to have a change of plea hearing on Monday.
