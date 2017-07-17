Sedgwick County child being tested for measles

A child is being tested for measles just days after a Sedgwick County resident was confirmed to have the virus, according to the Sedgwick County Division of Health.
Adrienne Byrne, director of the division, urged residents Monday to make sure they hav had the two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines.
The Sedgwick County resident was on the same flight from Chicago to Wichita as a Butler County resident who was confirmed to have measles July 4. The Butler County resident probably contracted measles while on a trip to Romania, Byrne said at a news conference. Others on the same flight are already past the window to be showing symptoms for measles.
Romania has been experiencing a measles outbreak since February 2016, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. There were 7,647 reported measles cases in Romania, including 31 deaths, from January 2016 through July 7, 2017.
The child who is being tested for measles may have come into contact with the disease at Pathway Church, one of several Wichita locations that may have been exposed to the illness. The child is younger than 12 months, too young to be vaccinated, Byrne said.
The Sedgwick County Division of Health has contacted staff at the school and church visited by the person with measles, ensuring that the children in those locations were vaccinated.
Three babies too young to be vaccinated have been given an immune booster.
The Sedgwick County resident with measles had received both doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. It is rare for people who are vaccinated to catch measles, Byrne said.
Two doses of the vaccine are about 97 percent effective at preventing measles. One dose is about 93 percent effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Symptoms start with a fever, then a cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Measles is contagious four days before and four days after symptoms start, Byrne said.
“It’s really important for everyone to be up to date on their vaccinations,” Byrne said.
People receive the MMR vaccine between the ages of 12 and 15 months and again at 5 years old when they enter school, unless they have a religious or medical exemption.
If someone has symptoms, they should call first rather than immediately going to the emergency room or doctor’s office, Byrne said.
“Measles is highly contagious, and that’s why we’re taking this so seriously is because it does spread very easily,” Byrne said. “It is spread through droplets, sneezing, coughing and stays in the air for several minutes.”
In a news release Saturday, the state health department listed a number of July dates and Wichita-area locations where people may have been exposed to the illness. They are asking that anyone who might have visited those locations during these time periods call the KDHE epidemiology hotline at 877-427-7317 for further evaluation. The dates and locations:
▪ Monday, July 10, between 6:45 and 9:30 a.m., Lamar’s Donuts, 10051 W. 21st St.
▪ Monday, July 10, between 8 and 11 a.m., Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Road
▪ Tuesday, July 11, between 2:30 and 6 p.m., Wal-Mart, 21st and Maize
▪ Tuesday, July 11, between 4 and 6 p.m., Kwik Shop, 37th and Maize
▪ Tuesday, July 11, between 6 and 10 p.m., Jason’s Deli, 21st and Ridge
▪ Wednesday, July 12, between 3 and 6:30 p.m., Jiffy Lube, 21st and Ridge
▪ Wednesday, July 12, between 4:30 and 7 p.m., Academy Sports, 2710 N. Maize Road
▪ Wednesday, July 12, between 5 and 8 p.m., Michaels, 2441 N. Maize Road
▪ Wednesday, July 12, between 5:30 and 8 p.m., Family Video, 29th and Tyler
▪ Thursday July 13, between 8 and 10:30 a.m., Moxley and Wagle Periodontics, 825 S. Hillside
▪ Thursday July 13, between 8:30 and 11 a.m., Vermillion Elementary, 501 S. James in Maize
People who have not visited those locations but want more information can call United Way 2-1-1.
In 2014, 14 people in Kansas were diagnosed with measles, including 10 in Sedgwick County. At the time, the county vaccinated more than 400 people with the MMR vaccine, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
