Backpacks no longer allowed at Intrust Bank Arena

Intrust Bank Arena will heighten its security guidelines toward bags at its events and concerts.
Backpacks of any size are no longer allowed in the arena. And the maximum bag size allowed in the arena will be smaller.
The new measures will be in place starting with the arena’s Neil Diamond concert on Friday.
The previous bag policy allowed bags smaller than 16 inches long, 8 inches wide and 12 inches high inside the venue, said Christine Pileckas, the arena’s sales and marketing director. Backpacks were also allowed if they were smaller than those dimensions.
Now, only bags that are 14 inches long, 14 inches wide and 6 inches high or smaller are allowed. And backpacks of any size, including those smaller than the new bag policy’s dimensions, are not allowed in.
Diaper bags and medical bags will be allowed, but they will be searched and screened before entering the arena.
The arena began searching bags and wanding guests as part of a new policy in August 2013, according to an arena news release. Walk-through metal detectors were installed in February 2016.
“We will continue to look for ways to further enhance our security measures and are always in-tune with industry trends in an effort to provide both a safe and enjoyable guest experience,” said A.J. Boleski, general manager of SMG, which is contracted by Sedgwick County to manage the arena.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
