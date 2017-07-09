10-year-old Hutchinson girl hit by car is in critical condition

A 10-year-old Hutchinson girl was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the roadway around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a Hutchinson Police Department Facebook post.
The child was reported to have life-threatening injuries when she was taken from the scene, a police official said.
Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling west on Eighth Avenue when it hit the child, who was in the roadway. It is currently unknown why she was in the street.
The child was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, then transferred by helicopter to Wesley Medical Center.
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators. Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2816.
Delaney Hiegert: 316-268-6212, @Delaney_C
Comments