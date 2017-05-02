Celebrity gun author to teach self-defense class in Wichita

Massad Ayoob, one of the gun world’s best known authors and instructors, will be teaching a self-defense class at a Wichita shooting range later this month.
Ayoob will lead an $800 four-day class on the tactical, legal and psychological issues involved in using deadly force in self-defense.
Ayoob is the author of more than a dozen books on firearms and is a longtime writer and editor with Guns Magazine and the American Handgunner. He founded and directed the New Hampshire-based Lethal Force Institute from 1981 to 2009 before forming his current company, the Massad Ayoob Group.
He’ll be teaching May 18-21 at the Thunderbird Firearms Academy in Wichita, the state’s largest gun store and shooting range.
The class will cover how to handle potentially lethal situations at home, at work and in public places.
Topics include threat recognition and responses, preparing for and minimizing the legal repercussions of using deadly force and how to deal with the psychological and social aspects of shooting someone.
Participants will need to bring their own pistol (two are recommended in case of malfunctions), 500 rounds of ammunition, three magazines, hearing and eye protection, a flashlight and lunches.
For more information, contact the Thunderbird range at 316-613-2336.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Comments