Local

April 7, 2017 10:53 AM

See new aerial views of long-abandoned Joyland

By Julie Mah

jmah@wichitaeagle.com

Travis White, an FAA-licensed drone pilot from Neodesha, captured new aerial views of Joyland, an abandoned amusement park in south Wichita, last month. He received permission to fly in McConnell Air Force Base airspace for the video.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A drone reveals what remains of Wichita's beloved Joyland

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos