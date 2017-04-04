USDA authorizes emergency grazing after wildfires, directive from Trump

6:23 A 'prom-posal' that will melt your heart Pause

1:59 Wichita schools CFO: "What's going to hurt us the least."

3:23 Wichita schools superintendent on Supreme Court school finance ruling

2:25 The changing demographics of North High

1:57 This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak

1:08 Man fatally shot in his car

3:04 Wichita restaurants team up for stomach-turning April Fool's Day joke

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

1:03 U.S. Navy and Thai navy fly P-8A during training exercise