Local

March 11, 2017 1:27 PM

Man wounded in possible accidental shooting

By Roy Wenzl

rwenzl@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita police are investigating a shooting they say might have been accidental.

Emergency dispatchers sent police to a reported shooting at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, said Officer Paul Cruz.

Officers arriving in the 300 block of West 21st Street North found a man, 27, with a gunshot wound in his left hip. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition, Cruz said.

Police are not looking for any suspects, Cruz said. Officers said information received indicated the wound might have been self-inflicted.

Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trooper talks safety, distracted driving

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos