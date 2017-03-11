Man wounded in possible accidental shooting

Wichita police are investigating a shooting they say might have been accidental.
Emergency dispatchers sent police to a reported shooting at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, said Officer Paul Cruz.
Officers arriving in the 300 block of West 21st Street North found a man, 27, with a gunshot wound in his left hip. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition, Cruz said.
Police are not looking for any suspects, Cruz said. Officers said information received indicated the wound might have been self-inflicted.
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
Comments