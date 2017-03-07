Eagle hires two reporters to cover state issues, faith, health

The Wichita Eagle has hired two reporters, one to continue strong coverage of state issues in Topeka and another to cover two areas, faith and health care.
Jonathan Shorman, 27, joins The Eagle as its Statehouse reporter to cover politics and issues that affect Kansans. He begins work Monday.
Katherine Burgess, 24, will expand the paper’s coverage of faith issues and also cover health care. She joined The Eagle in January.
Shorman has covered Kansas politics and government for more than two years as a reporter at the Topeka Capital-Journal. Before that, he covered the Missouri Legislature for the Springfield News-Leader. He grew up in McPherson and is a graduate of the University of Kansas.
Burgess previously covered education at The Jackson Sun in Jackson, Tenn., and graduated from Union University in Jackson.
Steve Coffman, editor of The Eagle and Kansas.com, said he is pleased with the additions of Shorman and Burgess to the news staff.
“They are both established journalists who are passionate about their work,” he said. “I’m confident they will serve our readers well.”
Comments