Wichitan donates kidney to former KU basketball player

5:34 Tour of a doomsday bunker, inside luxury survival condos Pause

0:59 Chili cookoff raises money for injured officer

1:39 Who is BTK?

3:28 BTK's daughter speaks out for victims

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

2:35 Man suspected of running over officer charged with aggravated battery

2:27 Where It All Began: The Anderson Creek Fire

0:27 High winds drive dust, smoke across Barber County

0:28 Raw footage in incident where Wichita officer was injured