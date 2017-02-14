Man wanted in Michigan could be in Wichita area

A fugitive out of Michigan could be headed to the Wichita area, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Brian Freddie Medawar, 55, is wanted in Oakland County, Mich., for sexual assault and kidnapping, according to a news release from the service.
Medawar, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, was last seen in the Gardner area on Monday and was thought to be headed to the Wichita area, the release said.
Ron Miller, U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas, said Tuesday afternoon that Medawar was still at large. Medawar was last known to be driving a white 2006 Buick Rendezvous with Michigan tag DHU2782, the release said.
Those with information about the fugitive are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
