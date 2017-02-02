Local

February 2, 2017 6:04 PM

Barn fire kills five horses in north Wichita

By Stan Finger

Five horses died in a barn fire near Park City late Wednesday night, authorities said.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 5500 block of North Armstrong. That’s near Broadway and 53rd Street North.

The blaze is blamed on a wood stove inside the barn, Wichita fire Capt. Kelly Zane said. One horse was able to escape, but five died.

The blaze caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, Zane said. That does not include the value of the horses, he said.

