Local

December 21, 2016 5:28 PM

Wichita Christmas tradition involves giving gold coins

By Beccy Tanner

btanner@wichitaeagle.com

In what has become an annual tradition at Christmas, five gold coins were awarded Wednesday to two local nonprofits.

The Guadalupe Clinic was presented with two coins; the Lord’s Diner received three.

Shelly Prichard, president and CEO of the Wichita Community Foundation, presented the coins; each is valued at approximately $1,237.

The first of the coins was distributed in 2004 to five area organizations. Each is given with one request by the anonymous donor: Use them to generate more money for the organizations.

The donor has established a $100,000 endowment known as the Gold Coin Society Fund so that the gifts can continue long after he has died.

Guadalupe Clinic – which provides health care to the needy – has in the past auctioned off the coins at its Midwest Winefest, bringing in a total of $210,000 over the years.

The Lord’s Diner, which helps combat hunger in Wichita, received three coins, each representing a mobile food truck operated by the organization.

“The additional funds these recipients raised … shows just how valuable they are,” Prichard said in a statement. “They’re worth much more than their weight in gold.”

Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wichita cops give $50 gift cards and not tickets

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos