Wichita Christmas tradition involves giving gold coins

In what has become an annual tradition at Christmas, five gold coins were awarded Wednesday to two local nonprofits.
The Guadalupe Clinic was presented with two coins; the Lord’s Diner received three.
Shelly Prichard, president and CEO of the Wichita Community Foundation, presented the coins; each is valued at approximately $1,237.
The first of the coins was distributed in 2004 to five area organizations. Each is given with one request by the anonymous donor: Use them to generate more money for the organizations.
The donor has established a $100,000 endowment known as the Gold Coin Society Fund so that the gifts can continue long after he has died.
Guadalupe Clinic – which provides health care to the needy – has in the past auctioned off the coins at its Midwest Winefest, bringing in a total of $210,000 over the years.
The Lord’s Diner, which helps combat hunger in Wichita, received three coins, each representing a mobile food truck operated by the organization.
“The additional funds these recipients raised … shows just how valuable they are,” Prichard said in a statement. “They’re worth much more than their weight in gold.”
