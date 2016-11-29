Pipeline explosion, fire reported in Platte County north of KCI

Firefighters from several agencies have responded to a pipeline explosion in Platte County north of Kansas City International Airport..
The explosion was in the 9500 block of Melon Brige Road in Platte City.
The pipeline contains ethane and propane, according to Kansas City Fire Department officials.
Agencies from Kansas City, Southern Platte County and Northern Platte County are on scene.
KansasCity.com will have more details as they become available.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments