Dear Mr. Buffett: Help us save the Stafford depot

3:55 When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes right under your house Pause

7:00 Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on finding baby Sophia

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

3:13 'We're pleading ... help us find baby Sophia'

2:17 'Our main concern right now is to locate and safely return' infant to family

2:17 That 5.0 earthquake was a big deal. Eagle reporter Oliver Morrison explains why

1:07 High tech dog bed coming soon to a store near you

3:10 Wichita State forwards come up big in win over Tulsa

4:52 Rep. Mike Pompeo calls on imams to disavow terrorism