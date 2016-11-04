Kent Frizzell’s career took him to Topeka, D.C. and Wounded Knee

0:19 Synchronized skaters coming to Wichita Pause

1:46 Watch as Veterans Community Project workers build tiny houses in KC

3:25 Local voters opine on presidential candidates

1:34 Car chase ends with three boys in hospital

3:51 Historic Campbell Castle for sale for $3.5 million

0:55 KKK fliers upset southeast Wichita residents

2:16 Sanderholm family gives support to Kansans for Justice group

6:26 Varsity Kansas' Big Show with Northwest head coach Steve Martin

1:10 Neapolitan pizzeria to open soon