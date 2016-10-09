Police seek help in Wichita’s latest fatal shooting

Wichita police are asking for help in solving a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night at the Water’s Edge Apartments, near Central and Waco.
Police were sent to the complex at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Wendell Nicholson, spokesman for the Wichita Police Department.
When they arrived, they discovered a 55-year-old woman inside an apartment. She had been shot and was unresponsive, police said. She was immediately rushed to Via Christi St. Francis where she died from her injuries, Nicholson said.
The case is under investigation and police are encouraging people with any information to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or 911.
