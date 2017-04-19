Small Business

April 19, 2017 4:44 PM

Elite Staffing Solutions founder went from rags to riches

By Dan Voorhis

Chris Rickerson went from refinancing his van so he could pay for child care to having one of the fastest-growing companies in Wichita.

In 2013, Rickerson lost his job at another staffing company in Wichita and vowed to start a better one, Elite Staffing Solutions.

“I had three boys to raise,” he said. “I maxed out my credit card, sold a paid-off car and refinanced my 2003 Windstar to pay for day care so I could work.”

Apparently, he wasn’t crazy. By 2016, he said, the company had $2.9 million in yearly revenue, and is now debt-free.

The company provides construction, administrative and professional temps. He also offers direct hire and temp-to-permanent placements.

Sixty percent of his work is general labor. When his office opens at 5:15 a.m., there are usually about 20 people waiting, he said.

“I tried something new: I tell them bring boots, a good attitude and be here at 5:15, and we’ll put you to work,” he said. “We vet them as they go. We see who works and how they behave.”

Q: Best business advice you have received:

A: Not advice, but an experience: He opened an office in Indianapolis with a partner. He no longer has the office or the partner. “I learned more from that than I would have in college, and it was a lot cheaper.”

Q: Best business advice you wish you’d taken:

A: Again, an experience: “I wish I’d been able to have mentors to get valuable advice.”

Q: What sets your company apart?

A: “I’m building people up instead of holding them down in an industry that can be oppressive.”

Q: Why do you prefer to run your own business as opposed to working for someone else?

A: “I always wanted to be successful. I could never have had the opportunity in life if I continued to work for somebody else.”

Q: What’s your company’s next goal?

A: “I’m hoping to do $3.5 (million) this year; that is a very attainable goal. And I would like to open another location — and it won’t be halfway across the country.”

Tier II

Name of business: Elite Staffing Solutions

Year founded: 2013

Owner: Chris Rickerson

Address: 2601 E. Central, Suite 3

Phone: 316-202-2082

Website: wichitastaffing.com

