Family atmosphere permeates aircraft supplier Etezazi Industries

It’s a long way from a Blimpie to a booming tier one aircraft supplier. Just ask Amir Etezazi.
Etezazi is CEO of Etezazi Industries, the aircraft supplier in question, at 2101 E. 21st Street North. His father, Masoud Etezazi, is the company’s owner and president.
Amir Etezazi was a quality assurance supervisor who rode the ups and downs of the industry. He left aviation supplier Perfeckta in 2006 because wanted his own business.
He bought a Blimpie subs franchise at 29th and Rock Road, but discovered he didn’t like it as much as he thought and went to work with his father at his chain of convenience stores.
In 2008, at the height of the aircraft boom, he and his father decided to start a machine shop in the former Art’s & Mary’s potato chip plant at 29th and Arkansas.
When the bottom fell out of the aircraft market, he went back to the convenience stores to make a living and start building Etezazi Industries as the work slowly returned.
Today, the business is strong. They have filled the 11,500 square feet at their building on East 21st and expect to add 39,000 more square feet.
They have already added 12,000 square feet at the 29th and Arkansas location and are moving machines in now.
The secret to their success, Amir Etezazi said, is a tight-knit bond.
“Our success isn’t just business based,” he said. “We treated everybody as if they were part of our family, and they treated us the same way.
“They stayed with us through thick and thin, and they understood what they got in value was more than a paycheck.”
Q: Best business advice you have received:
A: “Do something that no one else can.”
Q: Best business advice you wish you’d taken:
A: “Don’t forget about yourself when building a business.”
Q: What sets your company apart?
A: “One of the things that sets our company apart is that we are family, a big family.”
Q: Why do you prefer to run your own business as opposed to working for someone else?
A: “I like to be able to accept a challenge and grow myself.”
Q: What’s your company’s next goal?
A: “Our goal is to be the leading manufacturer of aerospace parts and components.”
Tier I
Name of business: Etezazi Industries
Year founded: 2008
Owner: Masoud Etezazi
Address: 2101 E. 21st St.
Phone: 316-831-9937
Website: etezazi-industries.com
