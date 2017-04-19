McCurdy Auction keeps business all in the family

McCurdy Auction is keeping business in the family by passing the gavel to the next generation.
Braden McCurdy is now CEO of the business his parents, Lonny and Annette McCurdy, started in 1982.
“They’re still very much around,” Braden McCurdy said of his parents, who still own the company.
He calls them “excellent sounding boards” for himself; his sister, chief operating officer Megan McCurdy Niedens; and the company’s employees.
McCurdy and his sister grew up in the business.
“We jokingly say that we learned early on that child labor laws don’t apply to your immediate family,” he says. At “7, 8, 9 years old, we were running tickets at personal property auctions.”
He and his sister eventually joined the business full time and became auctioneers themselves.
“Growing up in the business, it was in our ear,” Braden McCurdy said.
“We’re constantly improving our processes to make a better experience.”
Q: Best business advice you have received:
A: “There’s really no substitute for hard work and dedication.”
Q: Best business advice you wish you’d taken:
A: “Over the years, Dad has always said to write down your unique experiences … and at some point put together a book. … I guess it’s not too late.”
Q: What sets your company apart?
A: “I think that we care. … Every deal matters, and every deal matters the same.”
Q: Why do you prefer to run your own business as opposed to working for someone else?
A: “Personal enjoyment of helping people. I think that’s a passion that our family has had.”
Q: What’s your company’s next goal?
A: “Continued growth is ultimately our goal right now and at the same time continuing to improve our processes.”
Name of business: McCurdy Auction
Year founded: 1982
Owners: Lonny and Annette McCurdy
Address: 12041 E. 13th St.
Phone: 316-683-0612
Website: www.mccurdyauction.com
