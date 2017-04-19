Coffee and community drive Reverie Coffee Roasters forward

Andrew Gough thinks coffee is a social glue.
A Wichita native and coffee aficionado, Gough founded Reverie Coffee Roasters in 2013 at 2611 E. Douglas because he wanted more meaning from his life’s work.
“I advocate for our community, and I want to utilize our love of coffee and what it does for people to become a social catalyst, to create more community engagement,” he said. “It’s people talking, interacting, hanging out.”
The coffee and atmosphere led to significant customer demand. And that, plus a dollop of ambition, led to significant expansion plans.
He expects to open a new location by Sept. 1 for Reverie Coffee Roasters and Founders Bakery at 2202 E. Douglas, across from East High School, with a wholesale coffee production facility behind it.
In addition, he has also opened next door, at 2206 and 2210 E. Douglas, an event space, the Lyceum at Reverie. It includes space for 50 to 100 guests, bathrooms and a staging area for caterers.
He’s also expanding a high-end coffee service for company offices and facilities.
Q: Best business advice you have received:
A: “I think that putting people over profits was the best piece I’ve ever received.”
Q: Best business advice you wish you’d taken:
A: “Spend more time working on my business, rather than in my business.”
Q: What sets your company apart?
A: “Put your community first, just like put your employees before yourself. It’s part of who we are.”
Q: Why do you prefer to run your own business as opposed to working for someone else?
A: “I like to connect with people as myself. When you work for someone else, everything is in the context of what they need you for.”
Q: What’s your company’s next goal?
A: “The immediate goal is getting through (the relocation) in one piece. It’s a lot harder than I thought it would be.”
Tier I
Name of business: Reverie Coffee Roasters
Year founded: 2013
Owner: Andrew Gough
Address: 2611 E. Douglas
Phone: 316-201-1144
Website: www.reverieroasters.com
Comments