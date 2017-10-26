QuikTrip is once again allowing lottery tickets to be purchased with debit and credit cards.
QuikTrip taking plastic again for lottery ticket purchases

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 26, 2017 10:12 AM

QuikTrip customers who do not have cash when they want to purchase a lottery ticket no longer have to worry.

Just three years after QuikTrip pulled the ability to purchase lottery tickets with credit and debit cards, the convenience store company is no longer requiring cash purchases as of Wednesday, Oct. 25.

“We brought it back for a simple reason – customer demand,” said QuikTrip spokesman Mike Thornbrugh. “A lot of people asked us to bring it back, so that’s what we did.”

QuikTrip had stopped allowing customers to buy lottery tickets with cards in 2014 because the card fees cost almost as much as what the state reimburses for selling tickets. Thornbaugh had called it a “losing transaction.”

While it was a financial decision that made sense at the time, Thornbaugh said bringing card purchases back for their customers makes more sense now.

“It is a more costly transaction, that’s for sure,” he said, “but that’s what customers want.”

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

