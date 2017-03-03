Chances are the online pharmacy you are using is not safe

Everyone knows the hardship of trying to afford prescriptions these days.
According to AARP, the cost of brand-name prescription drugs increased nearly 130 percent faster than inflation in 2015. It’s no wonder that Americans turn wherever they can to find lower prices on their medicines.
As with anything that attracts large numbers of desperate bargain hunters, online scammers have rushed in to “fill the need.” The problem is, they are only after your money and their online pharmacy sites cheat you out of it in a heartbeat.
The Better Business Bureau and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy recently released a warning to consumers: Only 4 percent of more than 11,000 websites reviewed are selling prescription drugs safely.
Examining the problem
Here are some of the main issues the Food and Drug Administration has identified:
▪ Websites that aren’t state-licensed and are not real pharmacies.
▪ Incorrect diagnosis of your condition, which results in medicines that are the wrong ones for your illness.
▪ Your personal information acquired by rogue sites that may be used in a variety of nefarious ways.
The medicines dispensed by sham online pharmacies can be:
▪ Pure fakes that are simply counterfeited or “copycats.”
▪ Too weak or too strong for your condition.
▪ Filled with dangerous ingredients.
▪ Expired.
▪ Not FDA-approved for safety and effectiveness.
▪ Not manufactured using safe standards.
▪ Harmful in interacting with other medicines or products you use.
▪ Incorrectly labeled, stored or shipped.
Safe sites
Online pharmacy sites that are legitimate will have these things in common:
▪ They will have the domain “.pharmacy.” There is no NABP verification process for websites that end in “.com” or “.biz.”
▪ They will require a prescription from a doctor or licensed health care professional.
▪ They will have a toll-free number and a street address. They will have a way for you to contact a pharmacist for any questions that you may have. Don’t use websites that can only be contacted by e-mail.
▪ They will have easy-to-find postings of their privacy and security
policies.
When an online pharmacy only provides particular “lifestyle” or controlled substance medicines for the treatment of conditions such as impotence, obesity, herpes, pain and acne, that’s usually a sign that the site is illegitimate.
Another big red flag of a scam site is the fact that they advertise through spam e-mail messages. These are untrustworthy and should be avoided at all costs.
Counterfeit medicine
There are huge problems associated with counterfeit drugs.
First and foremost, they are illegal. That’s for good reason as they may be contaminated, may contain the wrong ingredient or have no active ingredient whatsoever. All that adds up to extremely harmful effects on your health.
Fake pharmacy sites often dispense counterfeits that often result in illness to their customers. At the very least the drugs will probably have no positive effect on your condition.
Don’t be among the many American consumers who multiply their health problems by trying to buy medications from scam online pharmacies. The risk is too great.
Denise Groene is state director of the Better Business Bureau of Kansas. Contact the BBB at 800-856-2417 or bbbinc.org.
