Hutchinson center to break ground for $23 million project

Hutchinson Regional Medical Center officials announced Thursday that they will break ground next week on a $23 million expansion project.
City officials will host the official groundbreaking for the construction project at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 5.
According to a news release from the hospital, construction on the new $18 million Intensive Care Unit will begin in June 2017. The 15,000-square-foot addition is scheduled to be completed in December 2018.
The news release said the 18-bed facility will contain larger rooms and new equipment.
To make room for construction, the ICU was temporarily moved to the fourth floor of the hospital in 2014 and will operate from there until construction is complete.
The hospital is also scheduled to undergo an upgrade on its electrical and mechanical grids. According to the news release, the $5 million upgrade is scheduled to be completed in July 2017.
