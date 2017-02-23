WSU Innovation Campus is taking shape

Wichita State’s Innovation Campus – a 120-acre development on the university’s former Braeburn Golf Course – officially opened this year. It’s located alongside Oliver and between North 17th and 21st streets, next to the WSU main campus, and includes buildings where traditional college instruction and innovation among community members, businesses, faculty and students can happen. It’s also a place that will have living, lodging, eating, retail and entertainment options.
Eight partnership buildings, which will house businesses or organizations that have agreed to work with WSU to offer research and student learning opportunities, are planned for the development, with two of them already completed or under construction. One of two WSU academic buildings has opened, this one focusing on engineering.
All the land is owned by the university, with most of the buildings being financed, managed and leased by private developers, according to Eric King, WSU’s associate vice president of facilities. WSU is entering into lease agreements with the developers, and once the terms of the contracts are fulfilled and the buildings are paid off, the buildings will become WSU property, he said.
Here’s a look at what has opened, what’s under construction and what’s in development.
Already open
Airbus
What is housed there: About 400 employees and the Wichita operations of European plane maker Airbus, with opportunities for WSU aerospace engineering research and student learning.
Opened: January 2017
Who financed it: MWCB, comprising Wichita-based developers Dave Murfin, Nestor Weigand, Ivan Crossland and Steve Barrett
Cost: Cost has not been disclosed. According to contracts provided by WSU, Airbus will pay about $1.8 million in rent the first year.
Lots of natural sunlight floods this two-story, 90,000-square-foot building that has high ceilings with decorative elements and glass handrails to provide unobstructed views. Employees can take advantage of an outdoor balcony with tables and chairs on the building’s west side, which overlooks a grassy mall area and pond.
Experiential Engineering Building
What is housed there: 25 laboratories for research, instruction and design, along with an entire wing devoted to GoCreate, a community makerspace that is part design studio, part garage workshop and part manufacturing plant and is meant to inspire creativity and innovation for members of the public and possibly lead to viable business ventures. Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence announced earlier in February that it will move into 3,000 square feet of the building.
Opened: January 2017; GoCreate is scheduled to open in April.
Who financed it: State grant promoting engineering education and bonds to be repaid by WSU’s local property tax levy
Cost: $32 million, including equipment and GoCreate space
One of the largest 3-D printers ever manufactured is housed in this 143,000-square-foot, three-story building. The building’s design intentionally includes lots of glass to give visitors and passersby the impression they are peering into a gateway of learning and creativity. A large wall of windows faces 17th Street, while inside prospective students and visitors can see what happens in university classrooms and labs. Passersby can actually see through the lobby area and into the interior of the campus.
Food Truck Plaza
What is housed there: Open air space with tables and chairs and room for four food trucks
Opened: June 2016
Who financed it: Wichita State Innovation Alliance
Cost: $200,000
Under construction
Starbucks
What will be housed there: A full-service coffee shop
Expected opening: March 2017
Who is financing it: Kansas City-based developer Rick Worner along with MWCB, comprising Wichita-based developers Dave Murfin, Nestor Weigand, Ivan Crossland and Steve Barrett
Cost: Cost has not been disclosed.
While Starbucks specialty drinks are already sold at WSU, the 2,000-square-foot building will be the chain’s first full-service store at WSU and Innovation Campus’ first retail building. It is part of the mixed-use development portion, called Braeburn Square, of the Innovation Campus.
Pizza Hut museum
What will be housed there: Pizza Hut memorabilia from the chain’s founders Dan and Frank Carney, former WSU students, and franchisees
Expected opening: To be determined; the building will be moved by early summer 2017 and then renovation and restoration will begin.
Who is financing it: WSU Foundation fundraising campaign
Cost: $1.2 million
The first Pizza Hut opened in 1958 at Kellogg and Bluff. The 500-square-foot building was moved to the WSU campus in 1986 but wasn’t open to the public. By moving it to the Innovation Campus and making it a museum, WSU officials plan to showcase it as a symbol of Wichita’s innovative and entrepreneurial spirit and an accomplishment of WSU alums. The building will be renovated and its roof will be restored with a hipped roof, like it originally had.
The Flats at WSU Apartments
What will be housed there: 112 one- to four-bedroom units
Expected opening: August 2017
Who is financing it: MWCB, comprising Wichita-based developers Dave Murfin, Nestor Weigand, Ivan Crossland and Steve Barrett
Cost: Has not been disclosed
Every unit will be fully furnished, including a large flat-screen TV, washer and dryer, granite counter tops in the kitchen, en-suite bathrooms for every bedroom. There will be an outdoor pool, too. WSU students will have preference as tenants, followed by employees of WSU and Innovation Campus employers, but members of the public can also rent units.
Law Enforcement Training Center
What will be housed there: Joint training programs for Wichita city police officers and Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies on the first and second floors, with the third floor housing WSU’s criminal justice academic program.
Expected opening: January 2018
Who is financing it: MWCB, comprising Wichita-based developers Dave Murfin, Nestor Weigand, Ivan Crossland and Steve Barrett
Cost: $9.5 million
The building is expected to contain a laboratory for forensics, mock cells and other classrooms.
Planned
Braeburn Square
What will be housed there: A mixed-use, 30-acre development that will include restaurants, shops and the Element by Westin Hotel
Expected opening: July 2018
Who is financing it: Kansas City-based developer Rick Worner along with MWCB, comprising Wichita-based developers Dave Murfin, Nestor Weigand, Ivan Crossland and Steve Barrett
Cost: Has not been disclosed
The hotel will be an L-shaped building with 123 rooms, an indoor saline swimming pool, complimentary bikes and green features such as carpets made of recycled tires and automatic lights that turn off. Developers are still working to attract other retailers and tenants.
W. Frank Barton School of Business
What will be housed there: New home of the business college with classroom, auditoriums and collaboration spaces
Expected opening: No date yet
Who is financing it: WSU Foundation fundraising campaign. Half will be privately funded, the other half will be from WSU.
Expected cost: About $56 million
A 143,000-square-foot four-story building with a two-story innovation center. Will house the business school and the Koch Global Trading Center.
Student Community Center
Expected opening: No date yet
Who is financing it: To be determined
Cost: To be determined
Recreation and Fitness Center
Expected opening: No date yet
Who is financing it: To be determined
Cost: To be determined
