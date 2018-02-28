Physicians to break ground on Waterfront rehabilitation center

A new skilled nursing facility, the Center at Waterfront, is breaking ground Monday at the Waterfront development at 13th and Webb Road.
The 70,000-square-foot, three-story building will be an 80-bed rehabilitation facility for post-acute care.
There will be indoor and outdoor physical therapy areas, dining and other food options, activity centers on each floor and a salon.
The joint venture includes 120 physicians in the Wichita area who have partnered with Denver-based Development Solutions Group, a developer of medical properties, and Colorado-based Medexec Corporation and Veritas Management Group, which will manage the facility.
Never miss a local story.
“This facility will be a dramatic improvement in the care for our patients after being discharged from the hospital (versus) the other alternatives in the marketplace such as nursing homes or in-home care,” said a statement from one of the physician owners, Brad Dart of Advanced Orthopedics Associates.
Plans are for the center to open in March 2019. Look for more information on the project soon.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments