Who – or what – is Dan Dan the Window Man?

Dan Fair didn’t necessarily intend to start a new business at the age of 61, but now that he has, he intends to have some fun.
That’s why he’s calling his window, roofing, siding and door company Dan Dan the Window Man.
“If he can’t fix it, no one can,” Fair likes to say.
“I thought that’s something people will remember.”
Fair says he was working as the sales manager for a competitor until a month ago when he finally had enough with some frustrations.
“This went from me being mad to full conception in 30 days.”
He hopes to open his store on Monday in about 3,000 square feet at 6810 W. Kellogg next to Catherines.
Fair says he’ll get his products from “the same place everybody else does.”
He says he hopes to set himself apart with customer service.
“People are tired of the high pressure.”
He also says he wants to have the best prices and invites customers to shop elsewhere and then let him beat the lowest price.
“If I can’t, I will tell them they’re making one of the best buys they’ve ever made and encourage them to do so.”
Stephanie Wise of John T. Arnold Associates handled the deal for Fair’s space.
In addition to having some fun as Window Man, complete with a cape in some advertising he plans, Fair wants to play off his last name, too.
“Come see the Fair family. Get a fair deal at a fair price,” he says.
“We’re going to have fun with all this in our advertising.”
Fair plans a blitz soon so he can alert past customers.
“I’m wanting them to know I switched.”
