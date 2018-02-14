As of Feb. 26, this West Kellogg Texas Roadhouse will no longer be the only one operating in Wichita. The same concept is opening on Greenwich just south of K-96.
As of Feb. 26, this West Kellogg Texas Roadhouse will no longer be the only one operating in Wichita. The same concept is opening on Greenwich just south of K-96. File photo The Wichita Eagle
As of Feb. 26, this West Kellogg Texas Roadhouse will no longer be the only one operating in Wichita. The same concept is opening on Greenwich just south of K-96. File photo The Wichita Eagle
Have You Heard

Have You Heard

Get Carrie Rengers' up-to-the-minute Wichita and Kansas business scoops and entertaining insights.

Carrie Rengers

Second Wichita Texas Roadhouse is ‘great sign of progress’ for city and company

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

February 14, 2018 05:00 AM

There are two out of the ordinary things about the new Texas Roadhouse opening in front of Academy Sports & Outdoors on Greenwich just south of K-96.

First, it was June when the Louisville-based chain confirmed it was coming to the Laham Development property at 2526 N. Greenwich, and the company said that it expected to open in late February.

Feb. 26, that’s exactly what’s happening, which in the world of restaurant openings is amazingly accurate timing.

“We’ve just had lots of practice,” says spokesman Travis Doster.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He says it has helped that there’s not been bad weather.

The other somewhat surprising thing is that Texas Roadhouse is putting a second restaurant in Wichita at all.

“This is really interesting internally because Wichita has been such a phenomenal market for Texas Roadhouse,” Doster says.

The concept has been here since 2004, and its sister concept, Bubba’s 33, opened here in 2016.

This will make the 555th Texas Roadhouse. There are some markets nationally that have two Texas Roadhouses, but most don’t.

“We’re just not that saturated in markets, so it’s pretty interesting,” Doster says.

He says it speaks well of Wichita and Texas Roadhouse.

“It’s a great sign of progress.”

Like the Texas Roadhouse on West Kellogg, the new one will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Doster says the chain does not expect the new restaurant to cannibalize the existing one.

“It’ll introduce a whole new side of town to the phrase, ‘Yee ha.’ 

More Videos

Freezing Moo opens at Greenwich Place 0:52

Freezing Moo opens at Greenwich Place

Pause
Eyewear Junkie Opens at the Village at Greenwich 0:45

Eyewear Junkie Opens at the Village at Greenwich

Downtown buildings may become a school 1:25

Downtown buildings may become a school

American Shaman to open store near Rock Road 2:50

American Shaman to open store near Rock Road

Kamerion Wimbley: 'A lot of special memories' at Wichita home 1:45

Kamerion Wimbley: 'A lot of special memories' at Wichita home

Rehab facility to finally open 0:37

Rehab facility to finally open

New docks and store coming to Cheney Lake 1:30

New docks and store coming to Cheney Lake

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place 1:03

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place

Watch Works opens in west Wichita 1:44

Watch Works opens in west Wichita

The American Royal is emphasizing it is the world's largest barbecue competition with a giant billboard installed Monday featuring a 50-foot-long slab of inflatable ribs. The ribs may be larger than those of a blue whale. The billboard is a promotion to let the public know the American Royal Barbecue has moved to Labor Day weekend. Tammy LjungbladThe Kansas City Star

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Freezing Moo opens at Greenwich Place 0:52

Freezing Moo opens at Greenwich Place

Pause
Eyewear Junkie Opens at the Village at Greenwich 0:45

Eyewear Junkie Opens at the Village at Greenwich

Downtown buildings may become a school 1:25

Downtown buildings may become a school

American Shaman to open store near Rock Road 2:50

American Shaman to open store near Rock Road

Kamerion Wimbley: 'A lot of special memories' at Wichita home 1:45

Kamerion Wimbley: 'A lot of special memories' at Wichita home

Rehab facility to finally open 0:37

Rehab facility to finally open

New docks and store coming to Cheney Lake 1:30

New docks and store coming to Cheney Lake

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place 1:03

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place

Watch Works opens in west Wichita 1:44

Watch Works opens in west Wichita

Freezing Moo opens at Greenwich Place

View More Video