Second Wichita Texas Roadhouse is ‘great sign of progress’ for city and company

There are two out of the ordinary things about the new Texas Roadhouse opening in front of Academy Sports & Outdoors on Greenwich just south of K-96.
First, it was June when the Louisville-based chain confirmed it was coming to the Laham Development property at 2526 N. Greenwich, and the company said that it expected to open in late February.
Feb. 26, that’s exactly what’s happening, which in the world of restaurant openings is amazingly accurate timing.
“We’ve just had lots of practice,” says spokesman Travis Doster.
He says it has helped that there’s not been bad weather.
The other somewhat surprising thing is that Texas Roadhouse is putting a second restaurant in Wichita at all.
“This is really interesting internally because Wichita has been such a phenomenal market for Texas Roadhouse,” Doster says.
The concept has been here since 2004, and its sister concept, Bubba’s 33, opened here in 2016.
This will make the 555th Texas Roadhouse. There are some markets nationally that have two Texas Roadhouses, but most don’t.
“We’re just not that saturated in markets, so it’s pretty interesting,” Doster says.
He says it speaks well of Wichita and Texas Roadhouse.
“It’s a great sign of progress.”
Like the Texas Roadhouse on West Kellogg, the new one will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Doster says the chain does not expect the new restaurant to cannibalize the existing one.
“It’ll introduce a whole new side of town to the phrase, ‘Yee ha.’ ”
