Finally, an answer to why nothing’s happening at the rehab facility at Estancia

More Videos 0:37 Rehab facility to finally open Pause 1:30 New docks and store coming to Cheney Lake 1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night 1:24 Sasnak Management's HomeGrown concept debuts 6:53 My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space 3:50 Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures 0:56 Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open 1:02 Gov. Brownback reacts to close vote to advance toward ambassadorship 2:41 Police give details in fatal shooting 1:17 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback comments on vote for new Lansing prison Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Indiana-based Mainstreet Property Group finished building this rehabilitation facility on North Ridge Road in early 2017, and it's been sitting empty since then. Founder and CEO Zeke Turner says his company had sold the building to a group that then didn't open the facility. Now, Mainstreet has bought back the building and plans to open a rehabilitation and therapy facility this summer. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com

