College Hill Neighborhood Association president Trish Hileman, left, and Sharon and Terri Lewis outside a development where a Hog Wild restaurant is planned at Central and Vassar. Neighbors and the association have been fighting the project, in part because of a planned drive-through and what they say is a lack of parking.
College Hill Neighborhood Association president Trish Hileman, left, and Sharon and Terri Lewis outside a development where a Hog Wild restaurant is planned at Central and Vassar. Neighbors and the association have been fighting the project, in part because of a planned drive-through and what they say is a lack of parking. Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle
College Hill Neighborhood Association president Trish Hileman, left, and Sharon and Terri Lewis outside a development where a Hog Wild restaurant is planned at Central and Vassar. Neighbors and the association have been fighting the project, in part because of a planned drive-through and what they say is a lack of parking. Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle
Have You Heard

Have You Heard

Get Carrie Rengers' up-to-the-minute Wichita and Kansas business scoops and entertaining insights.

Carrie Rengers

Hog Wild parking and drive-through at center of College Hill dispute

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

January 23, 2018 05:00 AM

The College Hill Neighborhood Association has protested a new commercial building at Central and Vassar for a variety of reasons for about a year, and it hasn’t stopped even though the almost 6,500-square-foot building is within two or three months of being completed.

“The neighbors have been in opposition to everything we’ve done in this entire process,” says developer Paul Gray, a partner in the project. “We’ve done everything we can to accommodate them.”

For instance, he says one neighbor didn’t want a particular tree razed, so Gray says he moved a driveway to preserve it.

Association president Trish Hileman says complaints all stem from the fact that Gray has overbuilt on the lot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“He’s insisted that we know nothing because we’re just neighbors and not professional developers like him,” she says.

The main issues now are what Hileman calls a lack of parking and a planned drive-through for a new Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q restaurant.

“I think we’re fine about Hog Wild,” she says. “There are quite a few people who are looking forward to eating barbecue.”

She says there aren’t enough parking spaces for the almost 80 seats the restaurant will have, even with some overflow parking Gray plans to lease from Intrust Bank after hours.

“They’re going to park in front of our neighbors’ houses,” Hileman says. “When you really look at the details, this sucks for our neighbors.”

Gray is seeking an adjustment to city code that dictates he have 38 spaces. He has 26 planned.

“We’re not asking for anything even remotely unusual.”

He calls the parking code “a pretty generic formula, which sometimes is right and sometimes requires too much.”

“Every restaurant is different,” Gray says. “We think we have enough parking.”

Gray says he’s talking to other potential tenants that won’t attract a lot of traffic at their businesses.

The Board of Zoning Appeals has deferred the issue for two weeks.

Hileman says the potential drive-through is of particular concern.

She says Hog Wild won’t necessarily always be there and that some kind of fast food restaurant could open instead.

Hileman says she told Gray that he’s “thinking about the right now … and we’re having to think of the long term.”

“We want to contribute to the core stability,” she says of the city’s center.

“We also try to think from a neighborhood perspective in the long view.”

Hileman says College Hill residents “try to market ourselves as sort of a throwback, Norman Rockwell” neighborhood. “And (a) fast food, drive-through restaurant doesn’t fit well with that narrative.”

Gray says the development in general and restaurant in particular will help the neighborhood and nearby Wesley Medical Center.

“The most important thing is we’re adding value to the neighborhood,” he says.

Hileman says residents are all for successful businesses.

“Strong businesses mean a strong neighborhood,” she says. “As a neighborhood association, that’s one of our goals.”

Hileman says the city has to ensure that businesses open in the right way, though.

“Our city is very developer friendly,” she says. “The payback for that is we are decreasing the livability of our city.”

Gray thinks all the arguing will be for nothing.

“When it’s done, I think all these people who are scared and concerned are going to be satisfied that we did a good project.”

More Videos

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

Pause
Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too 0:51

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night 1:56

Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

Sasnak Management's HomeGrown concept debuts 1:24

Sasnak Management's HomeGrown concept debuts

Designer Shoe Warehouse opens at Greenwich Place 1:04

Designer Shoe Warehouse opens at Greenwich Place

These aren't your average jeans 1:05

These aren't your average jeans

Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures 3:50

Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures

'What is a child’s life worth?' Mother of Andrew Finch speaks about lawsuit 6:00

'What is a child’s life worth?' Mother of Andrew Finch speaks about lawsuit

Dean Wade, Barry Brown talk about leading the whole way at Baylor 1:05

Dean Wade, Barry Brown talk about leading the whole way at Baylor

  • Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

    Not all Wichita barbecue restaurants serve burnt ends but the ones that do have developed a loyal following. Video by Denise Neil

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

Not all Wichita barbecue restaurants serve burnt ends but the ones that do have developed a loyal following. Video by Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

Pause
Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too 0:51

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night 1:56

Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

Sasnak Management's HomeGrown concept debuts 1:24

Sasnak Management's HomeGrown concept debuts

Designer Shoe Warehouse opens at Greenwich Place 1:04

Designer Shoe Warehouse opens at Greenwich Place

These aren't your average jeans 1:05

These aren't your average jeans

Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures 3:50

Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures

'What is a child’s life worth?' Mother of Andrew Finch speaks about lawsuit 6:00

'What is a child’s life worth?' Mother of Andrew Finch speaks about lawsuit

Dean Wade, Barry Brown talk about leading the whole way at Baylor 1:05

Dean Wade, Barry Brown talk about leading the whole way at Baylor

  • Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

    Wichita businessman Brandon Steven gives us a tour of his new steakhouse, 6s. Steven won’t say how much he spent on the restaurant, but he acknowledges he could have built three restaurants for what he spent.

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

View More Video