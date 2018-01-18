More Videos

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place 1:03

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 2:34

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping 1:22

McPherson cruises in opening round win 1:12

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Baseline view: See photos from Wichita State’s stunning loss to SMU 1:18

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police 5:46

Police say his actions saved his grandparents lives so they made him chief for a day 0:48

  • Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

    Wichita businessman Brandon Steven gives us a tour of his new steakhouse, 6s. Steven won’t say how much he spent on the restaurant, but he acknowledges he could have built three restaurants for what he spent.

Bo Rader
First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Carrie Rengers

Chick N Max manager Drew Holstine shows off the first of what likely will be a national chain of the restaurants. The first of three opening in the first half of 2018 is on Hillside just south of Central. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

Restaurant News & Reviews

Kenny Napier took about 4 hours to hang the 46-foot mural in Brandon Steven's new restaurant, 6S in November 2017. The mural designed by local artists Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis is made up of photos from around Wichita shot by Lisa Sparks. Sparks says she shot nearly 1,300 photos for the project. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (https://www.bensound.com)

What happens at a blow-dry bar?

Carrie Rengers

Kalene Smith’s new blow-dry bar, Tousled, is now open at Waterfront Plaza at the northwest corner of 13th and Webb Road. Tousled blow-dry expert Danielle Fischer demonstrates on Smith’s sister, Emily Combs. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle