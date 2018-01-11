Krab Kingz Seafood chain to open on the west side

On Wednesday, Texas-based Three Kingz LLC put something on Facebook about bringing one of its Krab Kingz Seafood restaurants here.
Company partner Mickey Smith says he had thought about putting a Krab Kingz food truck in Wichita to test the market.
The response was so immediately phenomenal, he says, “I’m very comfortable putting restaurants over there.”
Now, he’s considering a few different west-side possibilities.
Never miss a local story.
“We’ve had real estate agents tell us, ‘West side, west side.’ ”
The chain, which has 10 sites and food trucks in Texas, Florida, Louisiana and Missouri, has a simple fast-casual concept.
“It’s a very, very short menu,” Smith says.
That includes crab, shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn. There also is a full bar.
“And that’s pretty much it,” Smith says.
“It actually started as a food truck,” he says.
That was two years ago, and it’s grown quickly since then.
“It’s been a very, very successful model for us,” Smith says.
Smith is based in Kansas City, Mo., and will run the Wichita Krab Kingz.
“I’m going to be over there quite a bit,” he says.
Wichita is attractive because there’s not a lot of competition for seafood in the fast-casual segment, Smith says.
Still, he says he was surprised at the immediate Facebook response.
“It’s crazy.”
Look for more information once Smith signs a lease.
Even though he hasn’t secured a site yet, Smith says he hopes to open no later than the end of February.
“We’re looking at turnkey operations,” he says.
“There’s not a whole lot to setting them up.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments