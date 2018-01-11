Crab, shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn are all that are on the menu at Krab Kingz Seafood, which is opening on the west side soon.
Crab, shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn are all that are on the menu at Krab Kingz Seafood, which is opening on the west side soon. File photo
Crab, shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn are all that are on the menu at Krab Kingz Seafood, which is opening on the west side soon. File photo
Have You Heard

Have You Heard

Get Carrie Rengers' up-to-the-minute Wichita and Kansas business scoops and entertaining insights.

Carrie Rengers

Krab Kingz Seafood chain to open on the west side

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

January 11, 2018 02:44 PM

On Wednesday, Texas-based Three Kingz LLC put something on Facebook about bringing one of its Krab Kingz Seafood restaurants here.

Company partner Mickey Smith says he had thought about putting a Krab Kingz food truck in Wichita to test the market.

The response was so immediately phenomenal, he says, “I’m very comfortable putting restaurants over there.”

Now, he’s considering a few different west-side possibilities.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We’ve had real estate agents tell us, ‘West side, west side.’ 

The chain, which has 10 sites and food trucks in Texas, Florida, Louisiana and Missouri, has a simple fast-casual concept.

“It’s a very, very short menu,” Smith says.

That includes crab, shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn. There also is a full bar.

“And that’s pretty much it,” Smith says.

“It actually started as a food truck,” he says.

That was two years ago, and it’s grown quickly since then.

“It’s been a very, very successful model for us,” Smith says.

Smith is based in Kansas City, Mo., and will run the Wichita Krab Kingz.

“I’m going to be over there quite a bit,” he says.

Wichita is attractive because there’s not a lot of competition for seafood in the fast-casual segment, Smith says.

Still, he says he was surprised at the immediate Facebook response.

“It’s crazy.”

Look for more information once Smith signs a lease.

Even though he hasn’t secured a site yet, Smith says he hopes to open no later than the end of February.

“We’re looking at turnkey operations,” he says.

“There’s not a whole lot to setting them up.”

More Videos

Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education 2:49

Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education

Pause
First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open 0:56

Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open

Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 5:57

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway

Southeast girls cannot complete comeback against Hutchinson 1:00

Southeast girls cannot complete comeback against Hutchinson

Two arrested after four drive-by shootings 1:26

Two arrested after four drive-by shootings

How Wichita school officials decide whether to cancel classes because of weather 2:25

How Wichita school officials decide whether to cancel classes because of weather

Security Camera catches Kansas driver crashing into restaurant on snow packed road 1:15

Security Camera catches Kansas driver crashing into restaurant on snow packed road

  • Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open

    The new bakery smells like heaven and is open at 13th and Tyler. Video by Denise Neil

Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open

The new bakery smells like heaven and is open at 13th and Tyler. Video by Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education 2:49

Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education

Pause
First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open 0:56

Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open

Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 5:57

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway

Southeast girls cannot complete comeback against Hutchinson 1:00

Southeast girls cannot complete comeback against Hutchinson

Two arrested after four drive-by shootings 1:26

Two arrested after four drive-by shootings

How Wichita school officials decide whether to cancel classes because of weather 2:25

How Wichita school officials decide whether to cancel classes because of weather

Security Camera catches Kansas driver crashing into restaurant on snow packed road 1:15

Security Camera catches Kansas driver crashing into restaurant on snow packed road

  • First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

    Chick N Max manager Drew Holstine shows off the first of what likely will be a national chain of the restaurants. The first of three opening in the first half of 2018 is on Hillside just south of Central. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

View More Video