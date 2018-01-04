AMC Theatres is still on track to open in the former Northrock 14 space this spring.
AMC Theatres on track to open on the east side

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

January 04, 2018 05:00 AM

Lots of Wichitans are wondering about progress for the new AMC Theatres opening on the east side later this year.

No one knows that better than AMC spokesman Ryan Noonan, who was visiting relatives in Great Bend over the holidays and had to field questions about it.

Noonan says AMC is on track to open 14 screens where the Dickinson Northrock 14 used to be at 3151 N. Penstemon just north of 29th and North Rock Road.

He says the theater will be ready “later this spring,” but he can’t be more specific yet.

“It’s not something we’re always in total control over,” he says. “It’s just tough to say.”

Noonan says he’s excited that so many people seem to be excited about the company entering the market.

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

