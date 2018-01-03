Mud Haus showroom to open in former Sandbar Trading space in Old Town

There are showrooms for all kinds of things people may want to buy – rugs and appliances and even tractors – but concrete?
That’s what Kalven Cederberg of 2Dogs Concrete Designs is opening in the former Sandbar Trading space at 922 E. Douglas in Old Town in the next month or so.
The Mud Haus showroom will feature all kinds of things he designs from concrete, including counter tops, furniture, sinks and floors.
“Everything is very customizable, and it’s all original, one-off things,” Cederberg says.
He says he wants people to see “what’s possible with concrete.”
“It’s a one-of-a-kind medium.”
He says it’s actually difficult to replicate things exactly in concrete.
“It’s perfectly imperfect, I guess is what we like to say.”
Cederberg’s 6-year-old business is east of Augusta, but he’s preparing to relocate to a place north of Benton where he can have his home and shop.
“I get a lot of phone calls (asking) if I have a showroom,” he says.
Usually he directs potential customers to commercial businesses where he’s done work.
“Now I’ll be able to bring people in and say, ‘This is what we can offer,’ instead of just showing them one dynamic at a time.”
Cederberg says his work is limited only by his imagination or that of his customers.
He says concrete is “definitely its own artistic form.”
Cederberg also stains floors and does epoxy floors as well.
In addition to having the showroom, Cederberg says his Old Town space will be available as a venue as well. He’ll have a kitchen that displays his work, but it will be functional as well if people want to use it for small gatherings or parties.
Cederberg won’t offer catering or anything else.
“Just someplace where people can meet.”
Jake Ramstack of InSite Real Estate Group handled the deal for the space.
Cederberg says the showroom will be ready in February at the latest, but he’d prefer late January.
“There’s a lot of hope in that date.”
