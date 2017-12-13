New teahouse and dessert bar to open in west Wichita

He may be new in town, but Fei “George” Yang is already on his way to being something of the king of the 8000 block of West Central.
This month, the Hesston resident celebrated grand openings of J&G Flooring at 8903 W. Central, which will sell flooring, cabinets and granite, and Chef World, a restaurant supply store at 8909 W. Central.
Now, he’s preparing to open the Sweet Spot, a new teahouse and dessert bar in the former Genghis Grill space at 8448 W. Central.
“It’s something Wichita doesn’t have,” Yang’s friend Rich Angleo says.
If you’re wondering what a teahouse is, he says, “You have to watch a Chinese movie.”
There will be tea from places such as Japan, Korea, England and Yang’s native China.
“Each type of tea is going to be served in an authentic teapot,” Angelo says.
The Sweet Spot also will serve coffee and have a liquor license for drinks such amaretto, cognac and rice wine.
“You’re not going to come in there to have, like, a Jack and Coke,” Angelo says.
“The desserts are going to be to complement each tea,” he says. “Again, we’re going to go back to the authentic.”
That means there will be a few authentic desserts from each of the regions where the coffee and tea originate.
“The main part of this is for the dessert,” Angelo says. “It should be a great date night, you know, after-the-movie type of deal.”
There will be an area for private gatherings for about 40 people.
Yang also wants to open for lunch with lighter meals such as gourmet-style chicken salad with fruit and nuts.
”Everything made to go on a croissant,” Angelo says. “Light, not very heavy.”
Yang already owns five Panda Kitchen restaurants – which aren’t related to the Panda Express chain – in Valley Center, Newton, Hesston, Topeka and Sabetha.
He also owns Starlite Lanes in McPherson.
The Sweet Spot will open in early February.
“He’s still going through the designs,” Angelo says of Yang. “It’s going to go a little Art Deco inside.”
Eventually there will be an outdoor patio, too.
“He’s going to have a pergola that wraps two thirds of the building,” Angelo says.
There will be an outside garden as well.
“It’s really going to be pretty,” Angelo says.
Inside, there will be a small store where customers can buy a tea set, French press or other specialty items.
Don Piros of Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal.
Yang likely will eventually expand elsewhere in Wichita with another Sweet Spot.
“Right now he’s concentrating on this side of town,” Angelo says.
“George likes the west side,” he says. “As you can tell, he opens up his businesses here.”
Angelo almost scoffs at the question of whether Yang might open more J&G Flooring and Chef World stores along with additional Sweet Spots.
“You don’t know him. That’s why you’re asking the question,” Angelo says. “Who could hold him back from doing it? He just wants to keep on going.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
