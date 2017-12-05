New owner acquires former Davis-Moore Mazda property on East Kellogg

Professional Home Buyers is working on a new project, but this time the remodeling is for the company’s use instead of a home buyer.
Owner Tony Javier has purchased the former Davis-Moore Mazda building at 5025 E. Kellogg for his 16-year-old business, which buys homes to remodel and sell.
The company currently is in 4,000 square feet at 1634 E. Central just west of Hydraulic.
Its new space will be 6,000 square feet, and there will be another 12,000 square feet the company will lease to another business or businesses.
Professional Home Buyers just finished redoing its new parking lot and now is getting a new roof and stucco.
“We’ve been rehabbing properties so long … it was kind of exciting getting to tackle something commercial,” says marketing coordinator Rose Hansen.
It’s something the residential firm is now considering doing for other businesses.
“It’s definitely something we’re looking at,” Hansen says. “We’re definitely open to exploring more commercial opportunities in the future.”
Jake Ramstack of InSite Real Estate Group handled the deal for the East Kellogg space.
For the second time, Professional Home Buyers was named to the Inc. 5000 list this year at No. 2,497.
In addition to flipping houses, the company has a rent-to-own department and also manages properties for itself and others.
Hansen says there are other opportunities Javier is considering for the future, and there’s space at the new building for those other ventures.
She says there are also stalls at the back of the lot where Davis-Moore used to repair cars that can help with the company’s growth.
“It gives us the opportunity to hold more … staging equipment and different things we need to grow the company even more as well as build relationships with other business owners.”
