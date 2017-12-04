Chicken and pickleball are on the menu of this entertaining new restaurant

Two big Wichita trends will converge in one new business next year.
Chicken N Pickle is the latest chicken restaurant to choose to open in the market, and it’s going to combine with the growing popularity of pickleball.
“Chicken N Pickle is an indoor/outdoor restaurant offering chef inspired food and local craft beer, along with pickleball and lawngames like battleship, Jenga, washers and bags,” partner Bill Crooks said in a statement about the business.
The concept, which will be the second outside of one in Kansas City, will open at Laham Development’s Plazzio center at 13th and Greenwich.
“We have visited the Kansas City location several times and have seen how the concept appeals to people of all ages, demographics, and athletic ability,” said Amy Liebau, Laham Development spokeswoman in the statement.
“It is truly one of a kind and we are very excited to have them join the other great restaurants and entertainment venues at Plazzio.”
Plazzio already is home to the Warren Theatre and the Alley entertainment complex. It also has a number of restaurants, including Sumo by Nambara, Applebee’s, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Jose Pepper’s, Cheddar’s, Braum’s and China Go.
Chicken N Pickle will open south of Sumo and next to the TRU Hotel by Hilton that is opening this spring.
Pickleball, which is a racquet sport played on courts that are half the size of tennis courts, has elements also found in tennis, table tennis and badminton.
Chicken N Pickle will have six indoor courts along with six ones outside. It also will have lawn games, a rooftop bar and a living room-type atmosphere with fire pits and a jumbo TV.
The inside courts will be available to rent for parties or other events, and there will be an area for food trucks.
Christi Royse of J.P. Weigand & Sons handled the deal for the 8,000-square-foot space, which will seat more than 200 people and hold more than 500.
Key Construction will start construction early in the new year, and the business likely will open next fall.
Overland Park-based Yeager Architecture is the architect, and MKEC Engineering is the engineer.
The Wichita City Council this week will vote on whether to have a public hearing to consider establishing a community improvement district for Chicken N Pickle.
