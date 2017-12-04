Chicken and pickleball are on the menu of this entertaining new restaurant

More Videos 1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016 Pause 1:48 Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole 1:06 Orange '60s Eye Katcher 1:36 Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 0:38 Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 0:13 Bum shoulder doesn’t stop Gregg Marshall from making charity free throw 1:01 Buddies tour burger joints together 5:31 Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 1:22 Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:24 How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action Chicken N Pickle released drone footage from one of its locations in April 2017, showing people enjoying the food and playing pickleball. A location is coming to Wichita in 2018. Chicken N Pickle released drone footage from one of its locations in April 2017, showing people enjoying the food and playing pickleball. A location is coming to Wichita in 2018. Chicken N Pickle

