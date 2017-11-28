Wichita is down a Dopps clinic, but not any Dopps doctors

Wichita is down a Dopps Chiropractic Clinic, but the area is not down any Dopps chiropractors.
Brad Dopps – Wichita’s first Dopps chiropractor – and his brother John and John Dopps’ son Brian have closed their 14-year-old clinic at 5119 E. Kellogg and are each now practicing at new sites as are the other three doctors from the clinic.
“We have kind of gone our own ways,” Brad Dopps says.
“Demographically, it’s just better,” he says. “You couldn’t fill the Empire State Building up with chiropractors, right? There’d be too many.”
Never miss a local story.
Dopps says by separating, patients will have more access to a range of sites.
John Dopps is joining his brother Rob Dopps in a practice at 7130 W. Maple.
Brian Dopps has practices in Milton and Suppesville, which he will now focus on in addition to some associate clinics he owns with Brad Dopps.
“There’s a lot of Dopps clinics,” Brad Dopps says.
There are six Dopps brothers, all of whom are chiropractors, and lots of nieces and nephews who also are chiropractors. The family has 14 clinics in the Wichita area.
“I’ve owned 25 chiropractics clinics in my career,” Brad Dopps says. “I’ve developed a ton of clinics in … Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Idaho.”
He’s also had 35 physical therapy clinics.
“I wanted to get a little closer to the physical therapy side of my business ventures,” Dopps says.
He says doing physical therapy work at the chiropractic clinic on East Kellogg made him feel a bit isolated.
Now, he’s working out of Advanced Physical Therapy, in which he’s a partner, at 834 N. Socora.
“I felt I could do more working for my physical therapy business,” Dopps says. “It’s working out very well, by the way.”
Three associate doctors from the clinic all have new clinics as well. Kevin Darden is going to be in a clinic near Harry and Webb, and Jerry DeGrado and Mike Stanley will be at Mark Dopps’ clinic at 555 N. McLean.
Ted Branson and John Potts of Landmark Commerical Real Estate are marketing the 7,000-square-foot East Kellogg building.
“It is a fantastic building for visibility or a professional business,” Dopps says. “It was a great facility for us.”
He says everything is still great even though the family no longer needs the building.
“This is definitely a move forward, not backwards for our group,” Dopps says. “We’ve all landed in better positions, and that was really our intention.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments