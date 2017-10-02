Ridge Road building sells; Profit Builders and Simpson Construction to move there

Michelle Becker was looking for new space for her Profit Builders when she also wound up with a couple of investment partners in Anne and Bob Simpson of Simpson Construction.
The three have purchased the one-time Ritchie Corp. headquarters at 2872 N. Ridge Road from Hale Ritchie and are changing the name from North Ridge Road Office Park to Builders Ridge Office Park.
“I was looking for office space to move into for our business and had walked (Bob Simpson) through that building just to get an idea of a remodel possibility,” Becker says.
“I decided it looked to me like it might be a good opportunity to invest,” Simpson says.
Becker says they “kind of put our heads together and decided it was a good investment purchase together.”
The 44,000-square-foot building was built in two phases in 1994 and 1999.
Current tenants include J.P. Weigand & Sons and Heartland Hospice among others.
Becker plans to move her accounting and payrolls services business from 9,500 square feet at 7325 W. 33rd St. North to 12,000 square feet at the building next year.
“We’re out of space here and needing space to grow for the future,” she says. “Most of the back building is actually empty at this point.”
Profit Builders can expand into other space as it becomes available, Becker says.
Grant Glasgow and Jeff Englert of NAI Martens handled the deal for the building.
Eventually, Simpson plans to move his construction company there as well. It’s currently in 7,000 square feet at 1831 S. Anna.
“We’re not immediately going over there,” Bob Simpson says. “We have some great tenants we want to retain.”
