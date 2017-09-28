Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open on Friday

More Videos 1:18 Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday Pause 0:53 Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 2:51 The final sale price for this rare 12-cent comic book will make your jaw drop 1:22 Bruce Weber reacts to basketball bribery scandal 2:41 The Gorilla and Bird share advice 0:17 Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma 1:00 Royals outfielder Paulo Orlando on homer vs. Tigers: Just trying to be aggressive 2:25 Bishop Gerber Science Center dedication 2:07 Mike Moustakas ties the Royals home run record. See all 36 homers in 2 minutes 1:17 Ned Yost impressed by Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield's base running Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday The new Kneaders Bakery & Cafe opens Friday at 1821 N. Rock Road. James Worthington, who is CEO of the Utah-based company, is in Wichita for the opening. There are a couple of VIP dining events leading up to the opening. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle/Sept. 27, 2017 The new Kneaders Bakery & Cafe opens Friday at 1821 N. Rock Road. James Worthington, who is CEO of the Utah-based company, is in Wichita for the opening. There are a couple of VIP dining events leading up to the opening. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle/Sept. 27, 2017 crengers@wichitaeagle.com

