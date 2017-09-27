Blue River Mexican Grill may leave Regency Lakes

Landmark Commercial Real Estate has a new listing for the Blue River Mexican Grill space at Regency Lakes at 21st and Greenwich, but Terry Newman says it’s not what it looks like.
Newman, the former Papa John’s Pizza franchisee in Wichita, started the restaurant almost three years ago with intentions to do more sites here and elsewhere. He says that’s still the plan.
Numerous people have made offers for the Regency Lakes space, though, Newman says.
“The last two offers have gotten very aggressive,” he says.
“Maybe I need to put this thing on the market and see what this thing is really worth,” he says he thought. “If it’s that advantageous for me to move … I would rather take a look at it and see.”
Newman says he may end up staying or he may end up moving somewhere else.
“We’re going to wait and see.”
Newman says he still has plans to open Blue River in Hawaii – a goal of his from the start – where he’s still a Papa John’s franchisee.
Others have expressed interest in owning Blue River sites in west Wichita, Derby and Newton, Newman says.
Business has “been good,” he says.
“Everybody loves the food, so that’s the biggest plus we have.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
