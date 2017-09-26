Kester Judo to move, revert to Air Capital Judo name

Kester Judo has had several locations and a couple of different names over the years, and it’s once again moving and changing its name.
This time, though, the business is returning to a familiar name: Air Capital Judo.
“We were known as Air Capital Judo years ago,” says instructor Steven LeBlanc. “More people outside of Wichita are familiar with our name. … We want to go back to our roots.”
Head instructor Jerry Kester is “totally fine with it,” LeBlanc says.
LeBlanc says the business has hired a lot of new instructors in the past few years, and Kester is “trying to get some help to get the club to grow from a leadership perspective,” so the name change makes sense.
The business is moving from near Harry and Meridian to 1,200 square feet at 941 N. West St.
The club has been sharing space with a mixed martial arts club where it currently is, so LeBlanc says it has to alternate days when it can use the building.
“We’re trying to build up our membership again, and we think one way to help do that would … be to be open more days during the week,” he says.
LeBlanc says that will give more flexibility to members.
Ben Gartner of J.P. Weigand & Sons handled the deal for the space.
The move will happen the second weekend in October, and there will be more of a grand opening in November.
LeBlanc says the new space is a little bigger than where the club currently is. He says he’s hoping the club will need the extra room.
“We’re looking to grow the club for both kids and adults.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
