Two new salons open on east and west sides

A couple of apparently much-needed salons opened on the east and west sides of Wichita this week.
Great Clips franchisee Dean Ladd opened a salon at Occidental Management’s new Tyler Pointe development near 13th and Tyler.
This is Ladd’s fourth Great Clips site. He says the company felt the area needed one, and it turns out that might have been a good call. Ladd says there’s been “exceedingly good customer flow” since the Wednesday opening.
“A lot of customers are liking the convenience of the location,” he says.
The new salon is running specials through the end of October. Ladd says he doesn’t have any other sites planned for now.
On the east side, Monique and Roger Haynes-Robertson opened their sixth Sport Clips Haircuts site just south of K-96 at 2564 N. Greenwich on Tuesday, and they’re also having some opening specials.
“I didn’t expect to be this busy,” Monique Haynes-Robertson says. “I did not expect the outpouring of clients. This is such a busy, hot area right now.”
She says she wasn’t sure what to anticipate since she and her husband also have a Sport Clips near 21st and Rock Road.
Haynes-Robertson says she thinks the K-96 and Greenwich area is more convenient for some clients, such as those coming from Andover.
The couple is now contemplating a seventh site and working with Christi Royse of J.P. Weigand & Sons.
“She’s trying to help us figure out a strategy,” Monique Haynes-Robertson says.
She says they’re trying to choose a site based on where competition and their other salons are.
“We’re still trying to figure it out.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments