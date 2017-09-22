Jimmy’s Egg No. 8 opens near Pawnee and Seneca Monday

It’s a couple of months later than planned, but Jimmy’s Egg is opening Monday at 1210 W. Pawnee just west of Seneca.
Morrie Sheets says the building has undergone almost a complete remodel, including a new roof and a new HVAC system.
This is his and Wink Hartman Sr.’s eighth Jimmy’s Egg.
“It’s going to be good food just like all the others,” Sheets says.
He’s says there will be an enlarged lunch menu with burgers, sandwiches, pitas and salads.
Sheets says the Jimmy’s on East Harry in front of the former Wichita Mall is suffering some due to construction in the area, but he says it “will be great in about a month.”
“All our other stores are still doing well.”
Speaking of other stores, Sheets and Hartman are now eyeing Derby for a possible Jimmy’s. Sheets says he has a meeting about a possible site next week.
“We’re looking at it.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
