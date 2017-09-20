This 11,000-square-foot building at Central and Oliver is getting a facelift.
This 11,000-square-foot building at Central and Oliver is getting a facelift. Carrie Rengers The Wichita Eagle
This 11,000-square-foot building at Central and Oliver is getting a facelift. Carrie Rengers The Wichita Eagle
Have You Heard

Have You Heard

Get Carrie Rengers' up-to-the-minute Wichita and Kansas business scoops and entertaining insights.

Carrie Rengers

Property owner gives Central and Oliver building a facelift

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

September 20, 2017 11:16 AM

Central and Oliver is a very popular corner. How do we know? Because so many people have asked what the construction is at the southwest corner.

W.G. Farha owns the 11,000-square-foot building there.

“I am taking the facade down and painting the building,” he says.

“The building was tired. It was time for an update and a facelift.”

There’s also an electrical platform and poles to the west of the building that will be removed.

“I’ve been working with Westar to have those removed,” Farha says. “It’ll make it look better.”

He has 7,200 square feet available in the building where Three Pea Consignment Gallery used to be.

“We do have some prospects that we are talking to that may take the rest of the building,” Farha says.

Don Piros and David Leyh of Landmark Commercial Real Estate are handling leasing.

“It’s a great location,” Farha says. “There’s a lot of traffic. Very high profile.”

He says, “Just a facelift will bring new energy to the corner and to this building, so that’s why I’m doing it.”

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 0:53

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill
LaVela banquet hall opens next to the Candle Club 0:38

LaVela banquet hall opens next to the Candle Club
Chamber announces speakers for annual meeting 2:21

Chamber announces speakers for annual meeting

View More Video