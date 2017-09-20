Property owner gives Central and Oliver building a facelift

Central and Oliver is a very popular corner. How do we know? Because so many people have asked what the construction is at the southwest corner.
W.G. Farha owns the 11,000-square-foot building there.
“I am taking the facade down and painting the building,” he says.
“The building was tired. It was time for an update and a facelift.”
There’s also an electrical platform and poles to the west of the building that will be removed.
“I’ve been working with Westar to have those removed,” Farha says. “It’ll make it look better.”
He has 7,200 square feet available in the building where Three Pea Consignment Gallery used to be.
“We do have some prospects that we are talking to that may take the rest of the building,” Farha says.
Don Piros and David Leyh of Landmark Commercial Real Estate are handling leasing.
“It’s a great location,” Farha says. “There’s a lot of traffic. Very high profile.”
He says, “Just a facelift will bring new energy to the corner and to this building, so that’s why I’m doing it.”
