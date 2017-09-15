After more than five decades in business, the Value Center downtown is closing.
Value Center is closing after more than five decades in business

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

September 15, 2017 01:58 PM

UPDATED September 15, 2017 01:59 PM

After more than five decades in business, the Value Center is closing.

The resale shop, which is at the northwest corner of Douglas and St. Francis downtown, began advertising a closing sale via signs in its windows on Friday.

A man who identified himself only as Terry and said he was over the store’s operating company would not say why the Value Center is abruptly closing.

He says the store has been there since about 1963. Its last day in business will be Monday or Tuesday, he says.

Everything in the shop is half off except furniture, which is all 99 cents per piece.

Word of the closure spread quickly, and the always-bustling store is now especially crowded with long lines of shoppers.

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

