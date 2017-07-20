DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers opening second office

A short five years after forming, DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers is opening a second office.
“I was surprised that we needed another location this quickly,” says Richard James, who is partners in the firm with Dustin DeVaughn and Cody Claassen.
In 2015, the firm moved to a prominent address along K-96 in front of the east-side Menards.
Now, the partners are opening a west-side office at 7940 W. Kellogg just west of Kellogg and Ridge.
“We have many clients on the west side and want to be more accessible to those clients,” James says. “It makes us easy to find on both sides of town.”
He says the firm’s tagline, “We want to change the way people think about attorneys one relationship at a time,” also relates to the move.
“We know that that means we need to be active and visible in our community.”
There are two buildings, which are connected by a hallway, that the firm purchased. The 8,442-square-foot south building is where its office will open.
The firm has a verbal commitment with a nonprofit for the 4,496-square-foot north building.
That building also has a basement of the same size, which the firm and the nonprofit will share for conference and training space. James says it’s an area the entire firm can fit.
“That’s one of the real attractive things about the building.”
The move also is about continued growth, James says.
Currently, the firm has 35 employees, including 11 attorneys, in about 7,000 square feet.
“We need to add some additional attorneys and team members, but our east-side location is full,” James says. “That’s what pushed us to need another location.”
He says the firm handles cases all around Kansas, but James doesn’t know if that will lead to more offices around the state.
“We definitely want to continue to grow and … follow the path that God leads us down,” he says. “I can definitely see the need for continued locations in the future if that’s God’s will.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments