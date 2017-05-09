Instead of expanding to other markets, Fireshark Gaming to close

The 2-year-old Fireshark Gaming at the Village at Greenwich at 21st and Greenwich is closing.
“We used Wichita as our test market … to see if there was a need in the market for this kind of thing,” says Jake Williams, president of Fireshark Studios, the parent company of the immersive video game experience.
“Our whole goal was to bring this new kind of video game business to market,” Williams says.
He and Kent Johnson wanted to take the business to other markets, but Williams says their financial results didn’t inspire them to expand.
“Part of that can probably be attributed to Wichita being too small for this kind of video gaming business.”
May 21 will be the last day Fireshark Gaming is in business, but Williams says Fireshark Studios will continue.
“Kent will continue to develop new, cool products and is always working on new things,” Williams says.
He says that includes software and artificial intelligence.
Williams says Fireshark Gaming had great customers and employees.
“We definitely want to thank everyone in Wichita that supported us in this experiment.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
