Five Below chain to bring its $5-or-less merchandise to Wichita

The fast-growing Five Below chain is bringing its clothing, home decor and more – all priced at $5 or below – to Wichita.
The Philadelphia-based chain is going to open a store by Academy Sports & Outdoors on the west side. Its preliminary address is 2710 N. Maize Road.
There’s a temporary sign along Maize Road saying that the store will open, but the chain typically doesn’t do a full release with details about the store until closer to opening.
A source at the company says that’s likely going to be this fall.
The source says Five Below offers trendy styles for a range of merchandise that specifically targets teens and tweens but has universal appeal for all ages.
There are eight Five Below “worlds,” as the chain says. Those categories of offerings are tech, style, sports, room, party, crafts, now and candy.
Stores typically are about 8,000 square feet. It’s not clear how big the Wichita one will be or if there are plans for more in the market.
The company, which started in 2002, now has about 550 stores in 32 states.
Five Below will provide more information closer to its opening.
